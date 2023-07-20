The year was 2018 and the DC Extended Universe was suffering from backlash over the Justice League movie. Enter Aquaman. The film, led by Jason Momoa, changed the course of DC Studios and grossed over a billion dollars at the box office. It served as a fresh start and the talks of a sequel were underway with every passing moment. The sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom began filming in full swing and even received a release date. However, too many reshoots and changes in authority pushed it further. But now it seems like the problem is something else for Aquaman 2 – Batman.

During these reshoots, former DC president Walter Hamada decided to give Batman a recurring role like Nick Fury in the MCU who serves as a one-stop shop for almost all superheroes. But the problem with DCEU is continuity, and it once again became the root of all problems. This role was supposed to be played by Michael Keaton.

As per the roster, Aquaman 2 was supposed to release before The Flash. But additional reshoots did not let that happen. Now, something happens at the end of The Flash that compromises the ability of Batman to protect other superheroes. Hence, putting him in the Aquaman sequel, which falls before the timeline of The Flash, would not make sense and lead to million plotholes. Now that Keaton was out of the picture, the studio turned toward Ben Affleck who even reshoot a scene that Keaton had done earlier.

But once again, it could not be possible thanks to the movie being pushed after The Flash. The studio even tried to place George Clooney‘s Batman in place of Affleck. But the storyline did not allow that. As of now, neither Keaton nor Affleck is in the final cut of Aquaman 2. One source even tells The Hollywood Reporter, “It was pretty chaotic.” So far the sequel has had years of shooting, infinite test screening, and three possible Batmans.

Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman 2 will serve as the final movie of the DC Extended Universe. Despite the delay, director James Wan is hopeful and excited about the project. Talking to THR, Wan said, “This movie has something to talk about [climate change], but it’s still a fun action-fantasy movie.”

