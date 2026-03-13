Ben Affleck recently made headlines after reports revealed that his artificial intelligence filmmaking startup, InterPositive, has been acquired by Netflix in a deal reportedly worth up to $600 million.

While the actor has spent many years earning big paychecks from movies and directing, his latest tech business shows that his wealth now goes beyond the entertainment industry. Here’s a closer look at Ben Affleck’s net worth, salaries and earnings, AI deal value, real estate holdings, and car collection.

Ben Affleck Net Worth & Notable Paychecks

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ben Affleck’s estimated net worth is around $300 million as of 2026. Over the years, his fortune has been built through acting salaries, directing fees, producing credits, backend bonuses, and business ventures. The actor has also expanded into production through Artists Equity, the company he co-founded with longtime friend Matt Damon. With the potential payout from the InterPositive deal, his financial portfolio could grow even further in the coming years.

During his Hollywood career, Affleck has earned hundreds of millions of dollars from salaries and bonuses for big studio projects. One of his biggest early paychecks was in 2003, when he earned $15 million for the movie Paycheck. Around the same time, he received $12.5 million for Gigli and $11.5 million for Daredevil, reflecting his status as one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors during the early 2000s.

Later in his career, Affleck reportedly earned $10 million for Gone Girl, while his portrayal of Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and other DC films pushed his total earnings from the franchise to more than $35 million, including producer fees.

Interestingly, his first major payday was much smaller. Affleck and Matt Damon earned around $325K each for selling the screenplay of Good Will Hunting, the film that later won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and launched their careers in Hollywood.

Ben Affleck Al Startup Sale Value

Recently, Affleck made news with a surprising business move when Netflix bought his AI filmmaking startup, InterPositive. Started in 2022, the company makes artificial intelligence tools to help filmmakers in post-production. Instead of making entire movies, the system analyzes daily footage and builds a custom AI model for each project. Editors and visual-effects teams can then use the model to adjust lighting, modify backgrounds, relight scenes, or remove unwanted objects.

According to Firstpost reports, the deal could be worth as much as $600 million, depending on performance milestones, making it one of the largest AI-related acquisitions in the film industry.

Ben Affleck’s Real Estate Holdings

Ben Affleck also owns an impressive real estate collection worth tens of millions of dollars. One of his notable properties is an 87-acre estate on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia, which he bought for about $7.11 million. The large property has several homes and wide private grounds.

In California, the actor owns a $20.5 million ranch-style home in Pacific Palisades, known for its landscaped gardens, guesthouse, and central pool area. He also previously shared a $61 million Beverly Hills mega-mansion with former wife Jennifer Lopez. The luxury estate features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a cinema, a spa, a sports complex, and extensive parking, making it one of the most expensive celebrity homes in the area, according to Architectural Digest.

Ben Affleck’s Swanky Car Collection

Ben Affleck’s wealth is evident in his collection of classic American cars and modern luxury vehicles. Among the standout cars in his garage are a Bentley Mulsanne, a Bentley Bentayga, a Lamborghini Urus, a Tesla Model S Plaid, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, an Audi S8, a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, and a Lexus LS 600h. He also owns vintage American classics, including a 1969 Cadillac DeVille Coupe and a 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. Many of these cars cost anywhere from tens of thousands to over $300,000, showing the actor’s love for both fast and luxurious vehicles, as reported by VIP Fortunes.

From big Hollywood paychecks to selling his AI startup for a significant amount, Ben Affleck has built a huge fortune. Along with expensive homes and luxury and vintage cars, his wealth reflects his success in movies and his smart business choices, making him one of Hollywood’s richest and smartest stars.

