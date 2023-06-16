Friends is undoubtedly one of the most talked about sitcoms in the pop culture world. While the cast and its characters are still relevant in today’s date, it is still binged watched by many fans. Recently, a report claims to notice how the makers once fooled the audiences as they replaced Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, as she appeared alongside another person who was speculated to be her understudy or stand-in.

Being created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the sitcom aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The series followed a group of six friends in their twenties living in New York City, and fans still wish the watch the reunion on the screen to date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After running for decades, Friends fans noticed a glaring discrepancy in one of its episodes after the show first aired. An eagle-eyed fan of the hit show spotted a mysterious non-cast member swapped in for Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston. As it was something that went unnoticed for over a decade, the fan was quick enough to catch the error.

In Season 9, Episode 15, “The One With the Mugging,” Jennifer Aniston’s character was seemingly replaced in a scene, and fans had no idea for years. In the scene, Rachel runs into Monica’s apartment to inform Joey that he has secured an audition with a famous fictional actor Leonard Hayes. In this scene, Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel is seen to be standing in the same shot with her stand-by.

People have found more such errors in the show now than they did when it was airing on television, particularly because of technological advancement. In the same season and fourth episode, titled “The One with the Sharks,” Rachel is yet again the part of editing problem.

At around 12:20 when Joey walks in at Monica’s apartment there’s a tiny glimpse of Rachel’s double sitting on the chair in a blue top whilst Jennifer Aniston in wearing a full sleeve floral yellow top in the scene. You can watch one of the scenes shared by a Twitter account Decider here!

@decider This is the 16:9 wide aspect ratio of the Remastered release pic.twitter.com/zZLo8hbRqt — Rohith Kumar Sp (@RohithkumarSP) November 13, 2015

In season 8, episode 5, “The One With Rachel’s Date” Monica and Phoebe are talking to each other at Central Perk, where Monica is replaced by her double for a split second. Clearly, this isn’t the only time Friends fans have spotted an error, and it’s not easy to spot one if you’re not eagle-eyed fan who has seen the series uncountable times.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen To Make Her Return To Game Of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spinoff? The Actress Sets The Record Straight By Saying “I’m Gonna Tell You That I Did…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News