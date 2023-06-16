Sylvester Stallone is not only one of the most popular actors in Hollywood owing to his famous Rocky franchise but had a pretty colourful love life as well. The actor was once in an affair with model Janice Dickinson, who is the latest addition in the already existing tons of names who accused Bill Cosby of s*xual misconduct. Janice once spoke about how Stallone was a ‘great lover’ in bed, to get all the juicy deets, keep scrolling.

As per reports, Janice and Stallone were engaged to one another for about six months, and they had some wild time during their time together. Janice led a really fun life, and when her daughter Savannah was born, she had to do a paternity test to find out whether the Rocky actor was the father, but as per the DNA reports, he was not, which for some reason made Janice pretty glad.

In an interview with The Sun, Janice Dickinson shared a little intimate detail about her s*x life with Sylvester Stallone, where she revealed that Stallone was a great lover but was weird as well. The former claimed to have slept with over 1000 men and women, including Stallone’s Rocky IV co-star Dolph Lundgren. Giving out information on her s*x life with Sylvester, she said, “Sly was a great lover. He once dressed up as an army officer for s*x – and he shot his gun off in the backyard a lot. He was weird.”

That’s not all; as per a report in Daily Star, Janice also said that her intimate relationship with Sylvester Stallone was quite raunchy as she said, “That was like an animal–primate stuff–with him.” And she even admitted that she would sleep with the Rambo actor again when asked about it. She said, “Yes. We had fun. We laughed and had fun. He was fun.”

The Rambo did have a rambunctious life indeed! For more such throwbacks on your favourite Hollywood stars, stay tuned to Koimoi!

