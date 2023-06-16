The Harry Potter film series led by Daniel Radcliffe has been an integral part of growing up for many, and now when the news about the series came out a few weeks ago, it ignited new excitement among the Potter Heads, but unfortunately, the actors won’t remain the same. Daniel has recently shared his thoughts on the recast of the upcoming project, which will now be a TV show. Scroll below to get the deets.

Based on the books of celebrated author JK Rowling the films catapulted young stars, including Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, to massive stardom. The franchise has one of the largest and most dedicated fandom and a global box office collection of $7.7 billion from the eight movies.

Daniel Radcliffe speaking to Pete Hammond for the Deadline shared his thoughts on the recasting news for the upcoming Harry Potter TV series and comparing his iconic character to Sherlock Holmes; he said, “I don’t think— that’s the thing, that’s what’s interesting, I think Harry Potter was always destined to become like Sherlock Holmes. Or like the people who saw Basil Rathbone play Sherlock Holmes, would have been like, ‘No one else can ever do this.’”

The Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe continued, “Well, you know, they’re gonna though. So it’ll get passed on to someone else. The weird thought I have now is there’s probably an eight-year-old kid out there somewhere whose life is going to change in a couple of years. My brain does go there… but I think the films continuing, or the series, in this case, was pretty inevitable.”

Daniel is ready to pass down the baton to someone else but are the fans ready to see any other actor take up the job? All the Potteheads out there, let us know your thoughts in the comments.

