The fourth Spider-Man movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been one of the most anticipated projects in the current scenario. While the recently released MCU projects are not performing well, the superhero fandom has high hopes for the upcoming Tom Holland-starer movie. However, the recently released report about the Marvel projects’ release date does offer an exciting update about the upcoming web-slinger movie.

After making his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War, Holland’s Peter Parker has been one of the most demanded characters in the MCU. As he went on to make his name and place in the superhero fandom, we wonder what his fourth solo movie would bring out for the audiences.

Marvel Studios and Sony are working to bring Tom Holland’s Spider-Man once again as they have confirmed the fourth movie. With the recent Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) strike, the project hit a roadblock, but it seems we finally have a new release date. Deadline reports the dates of two untitled Marvel movies to release on November 8, 2024, and June 27, 2025. Previously it was said that Sony was eyeing an October 2024 date for Venom 3, making it very likely the symbiote flick will take the November 2024 date.

On the other hand, as the upcoming Spider-Man has been on hold, it is very likely that the Tom Hollan starrer movie will take the June 27, 2025, release spot. With all that, it is presumable said that the movie would take place between May 2025’s Fantastic Four and May 2026’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, considering the new shifts in the MCU’s release dates.

Talking about the project, even the lead actor Tom Holland seems pretty excited as he is hyped up for Spider-Man 4’s story. However, Sony is yet to confirm which movies will release on the untitled November 8, 2024, and June 27, 2025 dates.

