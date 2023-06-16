The return of Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder has been a hot topic for quite some time. As the actor has teased retirement from the character, Marvel Studios made it official that his character would return after his last movie. However, there were no official signs or updates about the fifth Thor movie, the actor himself has no idea what the future has in store for his MCU character.

Hemrowth’s last outing as the god of thunder could not do many wonders at the box office as it also failed to impress the audiences. However, certain elements kept the audience hyped up for his return, knowing how bada*s the character is. Reacting to the return of the MCU character, the actor confirmed nothing is official regarding his Marvel return.

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the God of Thunder actor said he wants a potential “Thor 5” to be “unpredictable.” Still, he also doesn’t want to risk playing the character for so long that Marvel fans start rolling their eyes. “I don’t want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character,” said the actor.

The actor claimed that he does not know anything about the return of his MCU character. How he wants to be careful about the words as he is unaware. “There are always conversations…Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas,” said Chris Hemsworth.

Reacting to the statement by the MCU star, many netizens reacted to his return. One wrote, “he is not as good as people think he is”

He should listen to his gut and STOP. Seriously he is not as good as people think he is. — CEO of BIASED Inc (@BiasedCouncil) June 16, 2023

Another added, “Hate to say it, but I think we’re already at that point”

“Plenty of eye-rolling already on all these superhero movies,” said another

Many netizens also voiced not to bring back Taika Waititi as the director. “Well then better not bring back Taika,” said a user.

Let us know what do you think about Chris Hemworth’s return as Thor in the MCU. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

