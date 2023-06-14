Keanu Reeves is one of the most adorable action stars in the world and has a massive fan following. While the superhero fandom always wanted him to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor missed out on being part of the first female-led film of the MCU. The actor was rumoured to join Brie Larson’s solo movie as she made her debut as Captain Marvel. Reeves was offered to play the role of Yon-Rogg, which Jude Law eventually received.

While the actor has made his own name in the pop culture world through his pathbreaking roles, he has been in the rumours to play an MCU character for a long time. In the past, Keanu has expressed his desire to play Wolverine, but maybe Marvel had other plans as they reportedly approached him for the role of Yonn-Rogg. Read on to find out more about it!

Before the announcement of Brie Larson’s debut MCU movie, That Hashtag Show’s Charles Murphy shared some info on Twitter that Keanu Reeves was initially very close to taking the role of the Kree Empire commander and leader of Starforce, Yon-Rogg. Unfortunately, he could not get the role as his schedule for John Wick: Chapter 3 conflicted with the Marvel movie, and he had to drop out of the role. Jude Law was the second choice by the makers, as they locked down quickly after the John Wick star was roped out.

Watch the old tweet about the rumour of Keanu Reeves dropping out of the Marvel role.

If not for John Wick 3, he’d have been Yon-Rogg. He was set to take the role and then, when he had to drop out, they moved SUPER QUICK on Jude Law. https://t.co/n73WZML7li — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) February 3, 2019

It was not the first or the last time that the John Wick star was in the rumours for the role. Following Captain Marvel, the actor was rumoured to play Kraven The Hunter in Spider-Man: No Way Home but could not land the part due to some uncertain reasons.

However, not landing a Marvel role did not affect the actor as he went on his with his titular John Wick franchise and made his mark in Hollywood. Let us know what do you think about Keanu Reeves and his misfortune with the MCU roles.

