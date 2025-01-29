With three of the four Real Housewives stars out of the race, the Internet is appalled. Dorinda Medley, Chanel Ayan and Robyn Dixon have already been evicted from the cutthroat game show.

Dolores Catania is the only Housewives star remaining on the show, as of episode five. Meanwhile, Ayan was not happy about Nikki Garcia putting down her name on the series and tweeted in favor of her eviction. Now she has spoken up about how she might have actually manifested the same.

Did Real Housewives Of Dubai Star Chanel Ayan Manifest Nikki Garcia’s Exit From The Traitors Season 3?

During a conversation with Page Six’s Reali-Tea, Ayan accepted that she may have accidentally manifested the eviction of Nikki Garcia. The reality star took to her Twitter account and wrote, “I need Nikki to be gone. She put my name down and am petty as f*ck.” She added in the prior tweet, “She can be strong at fighting people but my manifestation is strong.”

I need Nikki to be gone 😂 she put my name down and am petty as fuck she can be strong at fighting people but my manifestation is strong 😂 I will be discussing the episode at ayan talks a lot show tomm #traitorsUS — Chanel Ayan (@chanelayan) January 23, 2025

And now, Nikki has officially been eliminated during the latest episode. In the chat with the portal, she agreed that she did sort of manifest her exit but was sad that her own allies Chrishell Stause and Gabby Windey had taken her name. “It broke my heart to see the Bambis killing a Bambi,” she said, referring to the group name the three had given themselves on the show.

Chrishelle is known for starring on Selling Sunset while Gabby once starred on The Bachelorette. The other contestants claimed that Nikki was a traitor but she was, in fact, a traitor. Regardless, Ayan praised Chrishelle and said that she doesn’t come for anybody until she has a really strong gut feeling.

The RHODubai alum explained, “I think also what people don’t see on the show is it can go around and around all day people naming names.” She mused that a lot of people might have said doubtful things about Nikki for Chrishelle to feel like that. “You can see she’s literally broken into tears.”

Ayan also revealed that she takes things personally. “I’m still upset with Nikki for putting my name down,” she divulged and said that she was also bummed about her Housewives colleague Robyn being eliminated. “I was really bummed because now I’m feeling like they’re killing a lot of girls and the men are staying,” she pointed out about the current state of the show.

She concluded that she doesn’t want Dylan Efron to be killed. “As long as you don’t kill Dylan, we are good. I love how smart he is,” she stated. Ayan also expressed that she got along well with him. “He would go around and find information and I would go around and find information and we would, like, speak in the corner and tell each other what’s going on,” she shared.

