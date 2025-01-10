Which Four The Real Housewives Cast Members Are Starring On The Traitors Season 3? Find Out

Four faces from The Real Housewives world are now a part of The Traitors universe. Read on to find out which housewives are starring in season 3.

The cast members of The Real Housewives franchise are well known for making their mark in the reality television world. Be it their own editions or other shows, be it as current members or as alums. The Traitors is back with its third season and it stars four faces from the Housewives universe.

Based on the Dutch series De Verraders, The Traitors is an exciting reality series which faces some of the most popular TV faces competing to win the title and the grand prize. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the show is a unique and exciting ride. Here’s which four Housewives are a part of the season.

Which Four The Real Housewives Cast Members Are Starring On The Traitors Season 3?

The four names from the popular franchise joining The Traitors family are Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City, Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai. The show which streams on Peacock also revealed their taglines.

The Traitors Season 3: Dorinda Medley’s Tagline

Dorinda, who starred as a main cast member in the New York City edition from season 7 to 12, wore a colorful printed coat, a red pant-suit, a huge necklace, black gloves, and pump heels. “You may know me as Lady of the Manor, but now I’m going to be Queen of the Castle,” she said in the video. Dolores was a part of the main cast of New Jersey from season 7 to 14.

The Traitors Season 3: Dolores Catania’s Tagline

She wore a flowy green dress with black ribbons, leather heels, and a black hat to match the vibe. Her tagline mentions, “Backstabbing and treachery? I thought this was going to be an escape from my real life.” Robyn was a main cast member of Potomac from season 1 to 8 after which she left.

The Traitors Season 3: Robyn Dixon’s Tagline

She wore a pistachio lime-green pant-suit over a white top and clear heels to complete the look. In the video, Robyn revealed her tagline, “You can banish me or murder me, but you’ll never forget me.” Last of the four faces is Chanel Ayan, who was a part of both seasons of the Dubai edition.

The Traitors Season 3: Chanel Ayan’s Tagline

She channeled the Barbie vibe with a sparkly all-pink outfit which consisted of a skirt and a coat with a trail. Chanel paired the whole look with matching heels and said, “Diamonds aren’t a girl’s best friend, daggers are.” She also commented on the promo post and quipped, “I do love diamonds though.”

