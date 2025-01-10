Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially ended their two-year marriage, a relationship that captured global attention. However, as per The Daily Mail, Lopez will keep the stunning $5 million green diamond engagement ring, a symbol of their rekindled romance.

The ring, featuring a large green diamond flanked by baguette and trapezoid diamonds, holds deep sentimental value for Lopez, who associates the color green with luck and new beginnings. Additionally, Lopez will retain all other jewelry gifted to her by Ben Affleck during their time together.

“Google searches for ‘green engagement ring’ saw a massive 1,455% increase after Jennifer Lopez revealed Ben Affleck had popped the question with a very rare coloured diamond on 8 April” pic.twitter.com/DVwLwEuiIh — Soum_designs 💚 (@SoumDesigns) April 20, 2022

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Division of Assets

The former couple, who married in 2022 without a prenuptial agreement, have amicably divided their assets. They will reportedly share the profits from the sale of their $61 million Bel Air mansion and split any funds held in their respective accounts at the time of their marriage.

Jennifer Lopez will retain all earnings made after their separation in April 2024. Affleck will continue to own his stake in Artists Equity, the production company he co-founded with Matt Damon in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez wearing her engagement ring today in LA 💚 pic.twitter.com/IChEYiawS3 — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@lopez_updates) June 8, 2024

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Career And Combined Wealth

Both stars have maintained busy careers throughout their marriage. Affleck focused on producing films like Air, The Accountant Part 2, and Unstoppable, while Lopez released projects including Shotgun Wedding, This Is Me… Now, and The Mother.

According to GeeksForGeeks, their combined net worth stands at an impressive $550 million. Lopez accounts for the majority at $400 million, primarily due to her diverse ventures in music, film, and business.

A Personal Shift For Both Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

The settlement also marks a personal milestone for Lopez, who will drop Affleck’s surname and revert to her birth name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Despite the end of their marriage, the couple has maintained a cordial relationship. They remain connected, particularly through their blended families.

Lopez shares two children, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage, while Affleck co-parents Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Recently, Lopez and Affleck have been seen together, exchanging gifts and spending time with their children.

“They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved,” a source recently told Page Six. The source also added that the two stars will still “communicate when it involves their kids.”

