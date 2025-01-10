In a new documentary, Diddy: Making of a Bad Boy, set to stream next week, Al B. Sure! makes explosive claims about his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter and her alleged plans to expose the dark side of her long-time partner, rapper and mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Sure! believes that Porter was on the verge of “blowing the lid off” Diddy’s secret life and that her sudden death in 2018 may not have been as innocent as it seemed. While the official cause of death was pneumonia, Sure! suggests that foul play may have been involved, claiming that Porter had gathered enough material to bring down Diddy.

Porter, a model and actress known for her glamorous lifestyle, had an on-again, off-again relationship with Diddy for years and had three children with him.

Kim Porter’s Alleged Diary—A Pandora’s Box?

However, behind closed doors, Sure! says Porter confided in him about the troubling behavior she witnessed in Diddy, including her belief that he had become a different person, someone whose “soul had gone completely dark.”

“She began to confide in me. She said something’s not right. His soul (Diddy’s) has gone completely dark like he’s just not there,” Sure! says in the film. He claims she had even promised not to reveal her findings for fear of her life, alluding to Diddy’s possible involvement in controlling and suppressing her. “She made me promise on her son’s life not to ever reveal (anything) because she was in complete fear of my life,” Sure! said.

The documentary also touches on the controversial topic of Porter’s alleged diary, which, Sure! claims she kept during their relationship. In an explosive revelation, Sure! suggests that before her death, Porter had been documenting Diddy’s exploits, including unsettling details about his relationships with both male and female musicians.

“What I do know is that before her death she was keeping a diary. Someone got the passcode to her phone and computer and found out what was writing, what was going on behind closed doors,” he said.

Sure! believes the diary contained detailed accounts of orgies and Diddy’s apparent involvement in recording explicit content with young men he was managing, which he claims were kept as evidence of Diddy’s actions.

While Porter’s children, including her son Quincy Brown, have fiercely denied the authenticity of the diary, dismissing it as a “horrific conspiracy theory,” Sure! stands by his account, believing the book existed and was central to Porter’s intentions to expose Diddy.

Al B. Sure! And His Bitter Relationship With Sean Diddy Combs

Al B. Sure! also reflects on the bitterness of his relationship with Diddy, alleging that the rap mogul stole Porter away from him while they were both working at Uptown Records.

He claims Diddy broke an unwritten “bro code” by pursuing Kim Porter, even though Sure! had been in a serious relationship with her at the time. “There’s an OG rule, if you’re my brother and (between) you and your wife something happens, she’s off limits,” he said.

His frustration is evident as he accuses Diddy of using his influence to manipulate public perception and spread lies about him, painting him as an absentee father, especially to Quincy, who Diddy later adopted.

Despite these explosive claims, Diddy has consistently denied any involvement in Porter’s death, maintaining that it was a tragic and unfortunate loss.

