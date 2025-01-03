Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 2004 White Party in the Hamptons, a spectacle of celebrity opulence featuring stars like Paris Hilton, Aretha Franklin, and Mary J. Blige, now faces unsettling allegations from a former attendee.

Lisa, a guest at the party, claims that amid the glamour and revelry, a team of men allegedly approached women with offers of an “intimate time” with the rapper after the event.

Lisa Attended Sean Diddy Combs’ Party With Her Husband

Lisa, who attended the bash with her husband due to his connection to Sony, recounted being approached by one such man while speaking with a friend. The man reportedly suggested it was a privilege to be asked, framing the proposition as a special “honor.”

“Hey, Diddy saw you guys and wants to know if you want to hang out after this is all done,” Lisa alleged the man said, admitting that she was initially unsure how to reply. “He tried to convince me that it was an honor to be asked and then said that it would be an ‘intimate’ time. That was my clue that I wasn’t being asked just to hang out.” However, when Lisa declined, pointing to her husband, the man allegedly dismissed her with a roll of his eyes.

Lisa’s Friend Agreed To Attend Sean Diddy Combs’ Afterparty

While Lisa avoided the situation, she claimed that others, including a friend, had agreed to attend the afterparty. According to Lisa, her friend later expressed regret, hinting at a negative experience but refusing to elaborate. She continued, “She never really talked about it afterwards but just would say that she shouldn’t have gone. It wasn’t a good experience for her.”

These allegations add a troubling layer to the image of Diddy’s famed gatherings. Despite the party’s exclusivity and high-profile guest list, Lisa’s claims starkly contrast the luxurious facade. The allegations arise alongside Diddy’s ongoing legal battles, including charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering, which he has denied.

His legal team has emphasized that a lavish lifestyle and consensual adult activities do not constitute criminal behavior. “A lifestyle and being present in activities doesn’t mean he committed a crime. Those activities and the lifestyle is not criminal,” the rapper’s lawyer, Teny Geragos, said.

