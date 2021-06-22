Starring Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson, there’s no prize for guessing that Respect is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. The film, based on music icon Aretha Franklin has been making all the right noises ever since its announcement. Keeping the enthusiasm amongst the fans at a crescendo, the makers of the movie have just released Respect’s first look featurette, with commentary from none other than the brilliant actress.

Taking to her Instagram, the Oscar winner shared a short clip of the original score of the piece co-written by Carole King and co-writer Jamie Hartman (who has worked with Lewis Capaldi and Christina Aguilera). While in production the person in charge is wiill.i.am, a former member of the Black Eyed Peas.

Following the rise of Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, Respect is based on Aretha Franklin’s true story where she journeys to find her voice.

The film will exclusively feature the iconic songs “Respect“, “I Say A Little Prayer,” “Think,” “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend,” “Dr. Feelgood,” “Do Right Woman, Do Right Man,” “Spanish Harlem,” and “Young, Gifted and Black.” The film will also feature “Ain’t No Way,” “Precious Lord,” “There’s A Fountain Filled With Blood,” “Amazing Grace,” and “Chain of Fools.”

The stellar star cast of the movie includes Academy Award, Golden Globe and Emmy winner – Forest Whitaker; Marlon Wayans; Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner Audra McDonald; Multiple Grammy-winning, Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Mary J. Blige.

Respect will hit the theatres in India soon! Watch the featurette here –

