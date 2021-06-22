Actress and singer Minnie Driver is well known for her role as Skylar in Gus Van Sant’s Good Will Hunting opposite Matt Damon. She is also nominated for several awards like Academy Awards, Screen Guild Awards, Emmy Awards, and Golden Globe Awards.

The British actress first gained fame in the 1990s on British television and later worked on several Hollywood films like “Grosse Pointe Blank” and “Return to Me.” The actress once appeared on The Graham Norton Show with Jimmy Carr and their funny banter will leave you in splits.

Back in 2008, Minnie Driver was pregnant with her first child when she appeared on Graham Norton’s talk show. During the conversation, she revealed her boobs are enormous due to her pregnancy. She also weighed her assets on a food scale. She said, “I weighed my boobs.” The host then asked, “Did you?” Driver added, “You can weigh them on a food scale. Not on a grocery shop.”

When Jimmy Carr interrupted by asking, “Which one is the biggest”, Minnie then pointing towards her right breast she said, “This one.” She then also added that her right b**b is bigger than her left by half a pound.

Take a look at their funny banter on the show:

Minnie Driver, later in 2018, revealed her weight in a reply to Chrissy Teigen. She wrote, “75. And my boobs weighed 5lbs each- I know this, cause I weighed them in a Wholefoods.”

75. And my boobs weighed 5lbs each- I know this , cause I weighed them in a Wholefoods. 👍🏻💪🏽 — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) March 19, 2018

The actress is currently engaged to Addison O’Dea and has an 11-year-old son Henry Story from a brief fling she had with her former The Riches writer, Timothy J. Lea. Earlier this year, ‘The Riches’ actress revealed that she found out as a child how her father was married to someone other than her mother.

Talking to The Sunday Times Magazine, Minnie Driver said, “My parents separated when I was six, but at the age of 12 I discovered they had never been married, and that throughout their relationship my father was married to somebody else and had another family.”

Sleepers’ actress further revealed that it was her mother who helped her process the news about her parent’s relationship. She also revealed that her mother called her father ‘a complicated man’ and said, “He was loyal to me, to his wife and loyal to the children.”

