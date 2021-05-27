Season Two of the romantic anthology series Modern Love will premiere Friday, August 13th, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Additionally, Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Sophie Okonedo (Ratched) joined the cast of the star-studded second season. They appear in an episode directed by John Carney, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The episode and series recently completed filming in Dublin, Ireland.

The new season of the anthology series Modern Love inspired by The New York Times column of the same name, consists of eight half-hour episodes, all which will be released together on the same day.

The previously announced cast of the second season of Modern Love includes Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce), Susan Blackwell (Madam Secretary), Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Tom Burke (Mank), Zoe Chao (Love Life), Maria Dizzia (Orange is the New Black), Academy Award nominee Minnie Driver (Cinderella), newcomer Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Emmy Award nominee Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound), Telci Huynh (God Friended Me), Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Book of Mormon), Aparna Nancherla (Corporate), Larry Owens (High Maintenance), Zane Pais (Room 104), Academy Award winner Anna Paquin (Flack), Isaac Powell (Dear Evan Hansen), Ben Rappaport (For the People), Milan Ray (Troop Zero), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Golden Globe Award winner Miranda Richardson (Stronger), Marquis Rodriguez (When They See Us), James Scully (You S2), Zuzanna Szadkowski (Gossip Girl), Lulu Wilson (The Glorias), Don Wycherley (Wild Mountain Thyme), and Jeena Yi (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

John Carney serves as writer, director and executive producer of Modern Love. John Crowley (Brooklyn), Marta Cunningham (Insecure) Jesse Peretz (Glow), and Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) will also direct episodes of the anthology series with Celine Held and Logan George (Topside) co-directing an episode. Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, and Anthony Bregman also serve as executive producers on Season 2, along with Choire Sicha and Caitlin Roper of The New York Times, with Sean Fogel and Miriam Mintz serving as producers. Daniel Jones, editor of the “Modern Love” column, serves as a co-producer. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Likely Story, and The New York Times.

The season was filmed in Albany, New York City, Schenectady, and Troy, New York and Dublin, Ireland.

