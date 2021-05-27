Daniel Craig‘s last film as 007 agent, No Time To Die, is desperately awaiting a theatrical release. But with Amazon locking a successful deal with MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer), everyone is in doubt if the spy film will hit theatres first or directly release on OTT.

For the unversed, Amazon has signed a billion-dollar deal with MGM. As per the deal, Amazon has got access to the latter’s premium content library and even upcoming biggies. They are backing the upcoming spy film as producers.

Thankfully, one of the two production companies of No Time To Die, Eon Productions has cleared the air on speculations about direct OTT release. They are adamant about arriving in theatres first. While talking to Variety, Broccoli and Wilson (key people in Eon Productions) said, “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience.”

To make it clear, even though the deal has been signed between Amazon and MGM, Eon Productions still have control over the distribution and marketing of No Time To Die, which is slated to release on 8th October 2021.

Yesterday, Amazon and MGM announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion (Around INR 60,000 crores) MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming.

Amazon will help preserve MGM’s heritage and catalogue of films and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.

