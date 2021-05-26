Marvel’s superheroes are nowhere similar to those superhumans (and kids) from Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles. While many may know that Samuel L. Jackson is part of both universes, a parallel between the characters he played in the animated film and Avengers: Infinity War is going viral.

For those who do not know, before becoming the spy and leader of the Avengers, Nick Fury. in the MCU, Samuel played a superhero in the 2004 film. While he first appeared as Fury in the end credit of Iron Man (2008), he voiced the funny, icy superhero Frozone in the kids’ animated film years before. Jackson played the MCU head in 11 films (end-credits included) and Frozone in the 2018 sequel Incredibles 2.

Despite both Samuel L. Jackson superheroes existing under the Disney bubble, there was no reason to believe they were connected. Well, that’s until you see this rather uncanny parallel between Frozone from The Incredibles and Nick Fury from Avengers: Infinity War.

A TikTok user, by the name obscurefilm, noticed an uncanny similarity between the two films and created a video featuring them. The video comprised of Samuel Jackson’s end-credit scene from Avengers: Infinity War. This scene has Nick Fury witness a helicopter flying out of control before hitting a building. Following this, Nick sends an SOS message to Captain Marvel before turning to dust.

So which scene does it look similar to from The Incredibles? Well, it the iconic scene where Frozone asks his wife, “where’s my supersuit.” This scene takes place inside his apartment as a helicopter spirals out of control and hits the building across his window.

What even more wild is that both parts sync up perfectly. It’s just a hilarious coincidence made all the more perfect by its connection to Jackson – what do you think? Take a look at this video here:

‘The Incredibles’ ➡️ ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ pic.twitter.com/Gw7MkeUb7D — Movie Easter Eggs & Details (@FilmEasterEggs) July 8, 2019

Were you as eagle-eyed as this fan?

