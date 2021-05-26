Exactly a week ago the much-awaited FRIENDS reunion special promo video was released and made fans across the world emotional. While several netizens tweeted about their favourites in the trailer, some couldn’t help but notice Chandler AKA Mathew Perry’s ‘slurry speech’.

Advertisement

Even though Perry didn’t say much in the trailer, many fans wondered if the slurring had anything to do with Matthew’s history of substance abuse. Now the latest report throws some light on Perry’s slurry speech. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

As per The Sun, Mattew Perry had to undergo an emergency tooth procedure on the day of filming which may have caused a bit of slurring. A source also revealed to the tabloid, “Matthew turned up to the reunion and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day. That was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling.”

The source further said, “He had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech. Obviously, no one wants to film after a procedure, but it happened. The feeling was one of huge sympathy for Matthew, especially in recent days given how people have reacted online.”

It is also worth pointing out that Matthew Perry has often been subject to body shame on social media when his photo surfaces on social media. It is also well known that the actor had struggled with drugs in his early 20s after joining a smash hit show. He also admitted that ‘not remembering three years’ as he relied on drugs and alcohol. However, now the source has also clarified, “Matthew has told those around him that he is sober, and there is no need to worry.”

As for the FRIENDS reunion special, it will be aired on HBO Max on May 27. Fans in India can stream the reunion special on Zee5.

Must Read: How I Met Your Mother Indian Version: Ranbir Kapoor As Ted, Katrina Kaif As Robin – Can You Guess The Mother?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube