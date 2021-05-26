The clock has started ticking faster, and the countdown to the Friends Reunion has already begun. We are less than a day away from it, and all we can think of is that the 6 are waiting for us on the other side of this day. Well, while all of that excitement is legitimate and justified, the cast of the show has recently opened up on their favourite guest appearance & Jennifer Aniston’s confession is the one you must not miss.

Advertisement

In the course of the 10 seasons, apart from the main leads Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, many known names from Hollywood made guest appearances. Recently in the media interaction, the fab six were asked about their favourite guests on the show, and the Rachel fame named her ex-husband. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. Jennifer Aniston did end up taking Brad Pitt’s name as the best guest ahead of Friends Reunion. While Ben Stiller, Paul Rudd, Tom Selleck, Charlie Sheen, Sean Penn and Alec Baldwin were the names that came to the fab 6’s mind, Jennifer could not hold her back from being all honest.

As per Access Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, ended up saying, “Mr. Pitt was wonderful.” She added, “Fantastic.” Nostalgia is hitting us all harder today you guys. A blow we clearly don’t mind though. For the unversed, Brad Pitt starred in the episode The One With The Rumor of Friends. It was season eight in 2001. It had him with Ross (David Schwimmer), and they discussed how they were a part of ‘I hate Rachel’ club in high school.

Interestingly, this was the time when Friends Reunion star Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt. The two did separate 4 years later but that did not stop them from praising each other publically, and that continues to date.

How excited are you for the Friends Reunion? Lets us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Text

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube