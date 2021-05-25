“Juno” star Elliot Page, who came out as transgender last December, has for the first time shared a shirtless picture in his “first swim trunks”.

Elliot, who was born as Ellen Page, posted the picture on Instagram on Monday evening. In the image, the actor flashes a huge smile as he flaunts his physique dressed in maroon trunks. His washboard abs catch the eye and Elliot completes the look with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

“Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful,” he wrote as caption with the image which currently has over 2.3 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Elliot came out as gay in 2014 and married dancer Emma Portner in 2018.

He is known for his work in the films like “Juno”, “Inception”, “X-Men: The Last Stand” and “Tallulah”, besides the series “The Umbrella Academy” among others.

“Juno” star Elliot Page, who came out as a transgender man last year, says he collapsed at the premiere afterparty of the 2010 film “Inception” because wearing a dress and heels to every single event was hampering his mental health.

“It was like a cinematic moment. That night, after the premiere at the afterparty, I collapsed. That’s something that’s happened frequently in my life, usually corresponding with a panic attack,” Elliot said, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.

