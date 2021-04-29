Elliot Page, who came out as a transgender man last year, no longer feels panic looking in the mirror after breast removal surgery.

Advertisement

Born as Ellen Page, the “Juno” star announced that he was non-binary and transgender in December 2020, sharing that he preferred the pronouns “he” and “they”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Elliot Page went on to share that he had taken another step towards his choice by having surgery to flatten his chest.

Elliot Page said: “Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’ And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked… It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the – probably the first time. Tears of joy.”

He felt it was important to talk about the experiences to help others going through similar gender identity troubles.

“In this time we’re in right now, and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so,” Elliot Page said to host Oprah Winfrey on “The Oprah Conversation”.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Car Collection: From BMW Hydrogen 7 To Range Rover Rogue, Maleficent Star’s Ride Is Modest, Astonishing & Timeless!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube