Angelina Jolie is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. She is renowned for her amazing roles in films such as Mr and Mrs Smith, Changeling, and Maleficent. All these films have been smash hits and made a fortune.

She is not only a talented actress but also a filmmaker. The 46-year-old star directed films, like 2011’s In the Land of Blood and Honey, 2014’s Unbroken, By the Sea in 2015 and First They Killed My Father in 2017. She is passionate about filmmaking but not many know that she also have a penchant for luxury cars.

So let’s take a look at Angelina Jolie’s luxurious and well-designed car collection.

2007 BMW Hydrogen 7

When the German car manufacturer launched the car in the U.S it became a huge success. Angelina was one of the first people that got their hands on the new productions. She then arrived at a movie premiere in her brand new car with her then-husband Brad Pitt. The luxury sedan, which is priced at $118,000, is powered by a 191 kW/260 horsepower twelve-cylinder. The car can accelerate from 0 to about100 km/h in as little as 9.5 seconds.

Range Rover Rogue

Range Rover is one of the most popular SUV amongst celebrities. Priced over $100,000, the SUV comes with two options: a 4.4 SDV8 diesel engine that can produce 339 horsepower and Supercharged V6 petrol that has 340 horsepower. Angelina Jolie’s car is equipped with a bundle of standard equipment like the panoramic glass roof, auto lights and wipers, a heated steering wheel, and leather-wrapped seats, to state few.

2013 Lexus LS 460 F

Lexus LS 460 seems to be one of Angelina’ favourite cars as she has been seen driving it countless times around California, reports Hotcars.com. The luxury sedan features an enhanced three-dimensional mesh grille, a black grille surround, and curved fog lamps. As per Car-Net Show, Lexus offers a reversed trapezoidal upper grille as well as a slanted lower grille. The car is priced at $90,000.

Jaguar XJ

It is one of the outstanding cars in Angelina Jolie’s garage. Priced at around $85,500, the Jaguar XJ offers luxury, comfort, and Jaguar’s signature sporting style. It also features a Dual-view 8-inch Touch-screen allowing passengers to watch their favourite TV series. Furthermore, the luxury sedan comes with the standard fitment of a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine along with an enhanced number of engine choices. It also has a six-speed automatic transmission that’s controlled by either the steering wheel-mounted paddles or the Jaguar Drive Selector.

Cadillac Escalade ESV

Cadillac Escalade ESV is known for its spacious interior. The luxury SUV’s Trunk volume typically ranges from 430 to 2670 litres. It is also equipped with a V-shaped eight with a volume of 6,2 litres, and the engine can produce 426 horsepower effortlessly.

