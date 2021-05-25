Marvel released the trailer of Eternals yesterday and ever since then Angelina Jolie has been trending on Twitter for her royal look as Thena. The mother of six was later spotted in Los Angeles running errands with daughter Zahara and stunned in an all-black look. And you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her beauty!

Well, there’s no doubt that the Maleficent beauty is hands down one of the most stylish mothers in Hollywood and has proved the same every single time she has stepped out with her kids.

Angelina Jolie was spotted grocery shopping with daughter Zahara and donned an all-black look. The Maleficent actress wore a black flowing maxi dress and paired it with matching rimmed glasses.

The dress Angelina Jolie wore had shoulder pads that gave a nice flowy highlighted texture to it and accessorised it with a matching bag. Zahara on the other hand wore a pair of denim with a bright yellow t-shirt and accessorised it with earrings featuring the colours of the flag of Ethiopia.

Both Angelina Jolie and Zahara wore masks and were papped while exiting the supermarket. The actress has already been trending after Marvel released the trailer of Eternals yesterday and the beauty will be seen playing the role of Thena. Take a look at the pictures here:

🆕📸 5-23 #AngelinaJolie shops in Los Angeles with daughter Zahara days before Shiloh's birthday 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/1hpdh7L4By — Angelina Jolie fan page (@AngelTresJolie) May 25, 2021

That’s one stylish mother-daughter duo.

Meanwhile, Zahara is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s adopted daughter who the couple adopted from an orphanage in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa when she was just six months old.

Angelina and Brad’s divorce has yet not been finalised and the couple share six kids named Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Angelina Jolie has also been making headlines for a powerful campaign that she did with Guerlain in collaboration with National Geographic that featured bee conservation.

