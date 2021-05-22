Most of us have enjoyed watching Game Of Thrones. And if I have to talk about the one character that stays with me even after the show is over, it will undoubtedly be Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys. We all saw her in a different avatar in the show, and fans loved her look. Clarke indeed became one of the hottest actresses on the small screen, and we second that.

Back in 2018, Emilia made all jaws drop at the Golden Globe Awards in LA. Her avatar was so similar to her character in GOT that it appeared as if the real-life Khaleesi was walking the red carpet. Keep scrolling further to get blown away by her gorgeousness.

Before we say anything, let us first show you the picture of Emilia Clarke shining in all glory in her perfect black gown.

Look at that million-dollar smile; doesn’t she look like an angel. Emilia Clarke joined a host of celebrities by wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards in LA. She wore a floor-sweeping Miu Miu black dress with an amazing plunging V neck. Her short blonde hair made her look similar to Daenerys from Game Of Thrones.

A Harry Winston diamond necklace shone around her neck. That sparkling piece added to the beauty of her dress. The Mother of dragons looked flawless, and we bet your heart is racing at speed faster than a bullet train. Hahaha!

Emilia Clarke chose a no-makeup look but her rosy pink lips added to the glam. The diamond studs matched with her diamond necklace, and we know many girls are already dreaming to have a piece like this in their wardrobe.

The stunner that Emilia is got a million compliments from fans all across, and this look of hers remains one of our most favourite till today.

