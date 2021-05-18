Can you define beauty? I think there is no particular way beauty can be defined, and as they say, age is just a number. Well, staying true to this thought, Salma Hayek has been redefining every aspect of beauty in her own s*xy way. And boy, we just cannot stop looking at her.

Salma, who is 54-years-old, does not look a year older than 40 in our eyes. She is bold; she is curvy, she is phenomenal and can make any man go weak on his knees. But today, I am going to be highlighting one particular look of her’s that got the maximum attention from onlookers and media.

Salma Hayek completely stole the show on the red carpet at the premiere of the romantic drama Carol. All eyes were on the 48-year-old actress in her stunning purple gown, which showed off an ample amount of cleavage. No! I am definitely not complaining about it. This was the biggest USP of the dress, which made her a winner on the red carpet.

Salma Hayek set off the daring dress with a silver necklace and a matching clutch bag, paired with some elegant silver rings. She wore her brunette locks in bouncy curls and added a slick of hot pink lipstick.

She sure did look like a goddess in this gown, and she made it loud and clear that nothing can stop her from looking gorgeous, not even her age!

Salma Hayek truly was an inspiration for all the ladies who give on the idea of flaunting their curves after a certain age. I feel if you have it, then flaunt it, right?

Salma was joined by her husband François-Henri Pinault on the red carpet. And we bet millions must be considering him a lucky man. We are too!

Anyway, you tell us that how many hearts for Salma Hayek?

