The first night of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 took place at the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday, and it was a star-studded affair. While Marvel’s WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier took home the most awards, scroll down and take a look at who took away our hearts with their fashion sense.

From gowns to short dress, skirts and pants, the fashion scene consisted of all types of styles. Not only look, but the material of each celeb too differed, with some opting for sequins, frills, satin and more. While most impressed us, a few failed – and some miserably.

From Elizabeth Olsen & Kathryn Hahn to Jurnee Smollett and Addison Rae, take a look at some of the best and worst dressed ladies at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021.

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen took home the Best Performance in a Show award for playing Wanda in WandaVision looked stunning in LBD at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021. The black mini dress from Miu Miu featured pearl detailing and write satin around the wrist. She paired her ensemble with Sophia Webster black satin pumps and a messy hair bun.

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn took home the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 trophy for her role as Agatha Harkness in WandaVision. The actress made a statement in a black ensemble consisting of flared leg pants and a black silk tube top. She completed the look with a black handbag, long earrings and loose hair.

Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett, who received praise for her role in Lovecraft Country, looked stunning in this turquoise jumpsuit. Created by designer Alexandre Vauthier, the ensemble featured side cutouts and blown out bottoms. She paired the look with matching heel shoes and minimal accessories.

Lana Candor

Lana Candor gave elegance a new meaning in this black with a silver-grey sequin dress by Giorgio Armani. She completed her MTV Movie & TV Awards look with strappy sandals, fine jewellery and a high ponytail.

Riley Keough

Riley Keough may not have many lovers for her MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 look, but we are digging it. While it may look like a woollen ensemble your grandmom knitted at first glance, it is, in fact, a stylish complete sequin Gucci ensemble. The pants are a mix of maroon pink and green sequin work, with a purple cropped top and a forest green cropped cardigan. Don’t you just love it!

Nasim Pedrad

Sequins seem to the best bet these days, as Nasim Pedrad also slayed the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 red carpet in a similar look. She donned a Valentino rose gold sequin mini dress and accessorized it with strappy heels. This is the perfect outfit to be snapped in before heading out to a party.

Sierra Capri

Sierra Capri was fashion goals in this Haleia white and gold blazer skirt set she wore to the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. She paired the daring ensemble – that was short and even showed a bit of side b**b – with Lucite heels, a Lucite handbag and pendant earrings.

While these ladies impressed us on the red carpet, the following left a slight sour taste in our mouth. Take a look at some disappointing looks from the MTV Movie & TV Awards night here:

Addison Rae

Addison Rae made quite the statement at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in this Christopher Esber two-piece ensemble with a blazer. Her bottoms consisted of a conservative black skirt, but the top half showed more skin than it covered. Her torso was bare, for the exception of an itty-bitty see-through bandeau. The TikTok star completed her look with Stuart Weitzman heels and Djula and Le Vian jewellery. She failed to impress me.

Taylour Paige

Taylour Paige failed to get a thumbs-up from us because of her see-through black Gucci dress. She paired this not so pleasant outfit with a pink sequin cardigan and metallic heels. Nothing is working, babe!

Yvonne Orji

Yvonne Orji looked like a Christmas tree gone wrong in this rainbow Mimi Plange fringe gown at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The outfit featured a plunging, unbuttoned neckline and layers on layers of coloured frills against green. She accessorized with yellow heels, Lana Jewelry earrings and Dena Kemp and David Yurman rings.

Madison Bailey

Madison Bailey is making my headache. Girl, how can you go sooooooo wrong with this beautiful Versace multi-patterned high-low skirt! While the skirt is something I want in my wardrobe, her teaming it with a black cardigan with just one button holding it in place and a bra is a big NO-NO. We bet she would have made it to the first half of this MTV Movie & TV Awards fashion list if she wore a better top.

Victoria Pedretti

Victoria Pedretti failed to win us over in this Louis Vuitton cargo pants with a patterned puff sleeve top. Sorry, but I can’t find anything more to say about it as it really misses the red carpet mark totally!

Which look from the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 red carpet did you love the best and hate the most? Let us know in the comments.

