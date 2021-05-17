The Award season isn’t ending, but who’s complaining? The first night of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 took place at the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday. Hosted by Leslie Jones, the event turned out to be a Marvel-ous night as both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were recipients of top awards.
Elizabeth Olsen was awarded the Best Performance in a Show Award, and Anthony Mackie took home the Best Hero trophy for his performance as Sam Wilson. WandaVision also took home awards for Best Show, Best Villain, Best Fight and more. Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded the Best Performance award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
While Bridgerton fame Regé Jean-Page won the Breakthrough Performance award, Scarlett Johansson and Sacha Baron Cohen received special awards at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021. Scarlet took home the Generation Award while Sacha was bestowed the Comedic Genius Award. Scroll down and check the complete winner’s list.
BEST MOVIE
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever (Winner)
Best Show
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision (Winner)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner)
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Winner)
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
BEST HERO
Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Winner)
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid – The Boys
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris – WandaVision
BEST KISS
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks (Winner)
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Eric Andre – Bad Trip
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America (Winner)
BEST VILLAIN
Aya Cash – The Boys
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Winner)
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Breakthrough Performance
Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton (Winner)
BEST FIGHT
Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha (Winner)
Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor (Winner)
Vince Vaughn – Freaky
BEST DUO
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) (Winner)
The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)
The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 – unscripted section will be held tonight, Monday, May 17. This section includes Best Docu-Reality Show, Best Reality Cast, Best Dating Show, best COmpetition Series, Best Lifestyle Show, Best Talk/Topical Show, Best Comedy/Game Show, Best Host, Best International Realit Series and more.
