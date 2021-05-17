The Award season isn’t ending, but who’s complaining? The first night of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 took place at the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday. Hosted by Leslie Jones, the event turned out to be a Marvel-ous night as both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were recipients of top awards.

Elizabeth Olsen was awarded the Best Performance in a Show Award, and Anthony Mackie took home the Best Hero trophy for his performance as Sam Wilson. WandaVision also took home awards for Best Show, Best Villain, Best Fight and more. Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded the Best Performance award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

While Bridgerton fame Regé Jean-Page won the Breakthrough Performance award, Scarlett Johansson and Sacha Baron Cohen received special awards at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021. Scarlet took home the Generation Award while Sacha was bestowed the Comedic Genius Award. Scroll down and check the complete winner’s list.

BEST MOVIE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (Winner)

Best Show

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision (Winner)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Winner)

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Winner)

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Winner)

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks (Winner)

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America (Winner)

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Winner)

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Breakthrough Performance

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton (Winner)

BEST FIGHT

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha (Winner)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor (Winner)

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

BEST DUO

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) (Winner)

The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 – unscripted section will be held tonight, Monday, May 17. This section includes Best Docu-Reality Show, Best Reality Cast, Best Dating Show, best COmpetition Series, Best Lifestyle Show, Best Talk/Topical Show, Best Comedy/Game Show, Best Host, Best International Realit Series and more.

