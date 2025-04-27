The role of Black Panther was a game-changer, not just for Marvel but for Hollywood itself. But did you know three iconic actors could’ve worn the iconic suit before Chadwick Boseman? That’s right! Before the world was introduced to the brilliant T’Challa, some major names turned down the role, and well, it’s not every day that you get to say no to playing the king of a fictional African nation with an entire universe at your feet.

From scheduling conflicts to career choices, these actors could’ve joined the Marvel cinematic universe in a big way, but fate (and maybe a bit of bad timing) had other plans. Let’s dive into who these actors were and why they passed on the role that would change everything!

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Before Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje became the elf with a killer punch, he was a contender to step into the vibranium suit of T’Challa. Talk about almost royalty, right? Akinnuoye-Agbaje had already dipped his toes in the superhero world as Kurse, the formidable Dark Elf in Thor: The Dark World. But the MCU wasn’t done with him yet; he soon swung into DC’s universe, playing the gruff, aquatic antihero Killer Croc in Suicide Squad.

But despite being on the radar for the kingly role, Adewale never ended up sitting on the throne of Wakanda. However, he’s kept himself busy since the Black Panther audition by not just acting but stepping into the director’s chair. His film Farming, based on his own life, was a passion project that brought a whole new side of him to light. He’s also been heard voicing characters in Watership Down, showcasing his versatility. So, while T’Challa wasn’t in his destiny, he certainly made waves across multiple universes.

Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou was another name in the running to wear the iconic Black Panther suit. But don’t worry, he’s still busy, just not as Wakanda’s leader. Instead, Hounsou played Korath the Pursuer in Guardians of the Galaxy, a role he’d later reprise in Captain Marvel. But the man wasn’t just collecting MCU appearances. He dipped his toes into the DCEU, too!

In Shazam!, he played The Wizard, marking his second major comic-book movie franchise. The man is all about epic, larger-than-life roles that weren’t limited to just Marvel or DC. Hounsou also shone in films like Charlie’s Angels and The King’s Man. And of course, his role in A Quiet Place Part II showcased his talent across genres. Though he didn’t end up being T’Challa, Hounsou’s acting career has been anything but quiet. So while he might not have been the king of Wakanda, he’s definitely a legend in his own right.

Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie, the charismatic Falcon of the MCU, was also on the short list to play T’Challa, but the stars aligned differently for him. Can you imagine him soaring through the skies as the King of Wakanda? While that dream didn’t come true, Mackie didn’t exactly fade into the background. He’s been a constant force in the MCU since his debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon. Anthony Mackie’s character has since teamed up with Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in multiple films, making their bond all the more interesting.

But, instead of taking the Black Panther mantle, Mackie’s Falcon has evolved into the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, proving that his hero status is still very much intact. Beyond Marvel, Mackie has kept himself busy, starring in everything from The Hurt Locker to Outside the Wire, showing off his impressive range. So while the vibranium crown wasn’t his, Mackie’s own journey through the MCU has been nothing short of legendary, and he’s set to continue leading the charge in the next phase.

