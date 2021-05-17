One of the most celebrated Netflix shows of 2020 was the costume drama Bridgerton that released on Christmas. The show, which was about the Royals and their crazy lives, was enjoyed by the young audience who were hooked to the matchmaking of Phoebe Dynevor and Regé Jean-Page’s Daphne and Simon. The former is now opening up on her s*xual evolution as Daphne on the show.

In Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor’s character Daphne Bridgerton and Rege-Jean as Simon Bassett were pitched opposite each other, and season 1 narrated the tale of their coming together. Now, this involved a lot of intimacy and top-notch chemistry. In an interview most recently, Phoebe has decided to open up on the same and talk about the difference between her real and reel life persona.

Talking to the People Magazine, Phoebe Dynevor spoke about how Daphne is a lot different from her. She said, “There are a lot of differences between me and Daphne but I think she values family, which I also value, and at a time when women had only one option, she was as determined to make that happen as I am in my career I guess, and I think that was sort of my way into Daphne,” the 26-year-old English actor said.

Further, Bridgerton star opened up on the s*xual evolution of her and Regé Jean-Page’s character Simon. Phoebe Dynevor said, “I admired her more because she made it happen but she called the shots, and she also found love. Their sexual evolution was very important to the storyline and something me, [showrunner Chris Van Dusen], Rege and everyone involved really wanted to tell truthfully and in a way that was safe for everyone,” the actor continued.

Not long ago, Bridgerton’s intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot has spoken about filming the scenes with Regé Jean-Page and Phoebe Dynevor. She said how it is not as seamless as it seems. “We were working in the dry and in the rain, on flagstone floors and up against walls and in Regency beds,” Lizzy said.

Meanwhile, Bridgerton 2 is already in production, and if that isn’t enough a spin-off about Queen Charlotte has also been given a green signal at Netflix. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

