Netflix, last Christmas, gave their fans a gift as they released their costume drama Bridgerton. The period saga that dives into the lives of royals and the craze that they showcase, went on to be one of the most successful shows for the streaming giant, which had an illustrious 2020. Some credit to Regé Jean-Page’s h*tness too and the multiple steamy scenes.

But everything aside, there is no doubt that the show is a winner, and that anyone would want to juice out as much as they can from an opportunity as big as this. While Bridgerton 2 is already on the cards, the cast and plot have been revealed, Netflix doesn’t stop there with the property. If the latest reports are to be believed, the streaming giant has confirmed that they are making a spin-off of the show. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update.

Yes, you read that right. Netflix has in an official statement, confirmed that Bridgerton is getting a spin-off and there is an ample amount of the crazy royal content on the other side. The character that the streaming giant has chosen as a subject for the spin-off is Queen Charlotte. The statement says, the show will further explore her story and the world of these royals. The show will also feature young Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). Executive produced by Rhimes alongside her Shondaland partner Betsy Beers and frequent collaborator Tom Verica.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridhasniverse so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled,” Netflix’s Bela Bajaria said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

How excited are you for a Bridgerton Spin-off? Let us know in the comments section below.

