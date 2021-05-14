India is one of the worst-hit countries due to the coronavirus pandemic and this second wave has been nothing short of a disaster for our country in so many ways. UK-based International humanitarian relief organisation, Khalsa Aid has been working tirelessly to help Indians providing medical assistance and now, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has donated a ‘six-figure’ amount supporting the NGO.

Advertisement

The NGO took to their official Twitter handle and made this big revelation and thanked the author.

Khalsa Aid took to their Twitter and wrote, “Wow! We are delighted & humbled to have received a generous, six-figure donation from @jk_rowling charitable trust, The Volant Charitable Trust (https://volanttrust.org) for our Covid Relief work in India. We are humbled by the support for our humanitarian work. #COVIDIndia”.

Wow! We are delighted & humbled to have received a generous, six-figure donation from @jk_rowling charitable trust, The Volant Charitable Trust (https://t.co/l4QHHYoygJ) for our Covid Relief work in India. We are humbled by the support for our humanitarian work. #COVIDIndia pic.twitter.com/2pzu0Yhl7C — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) May 13, 2021

Advertisement

Reacting to Khalsa Aid’s Tweet, a user tweeted, “J K Rowling is a spectacular human being. And Sikh communities around the world do so much to support others. Thank you for all you do.” Another user tweeted, “Giving back to communities is what this is all about. You’ve given back many times, through your creativity, through your concern for the vulnerable, and through your generosity. Wonderful!”

Reacting to the tweet, J.K. Rowling wrote, “Once again, a huge thank you to everyone who bought a copy of The Ickabog. As a result, my charitable trust continues to be able to support those worst affected by the pandemic #COVIDIndia”.

Once again, a huge thank you to everyone who bought a copy of The Ickabog. As a result, my charitable trust continues to be able to support those worst affected by the pandemic #COVIDIndia https://t.co/UZTEiqMfDZ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 13, 2021

What a sweet gesture.

Meanwhile, we can all contribute a little to fight COVID-19 by staying home and helping people and stray animals in whatever capacity we can. We can all overcome this, remember we are all in this together.

And thank you, J.K. Rowling, for your generous help. And NGOs like Khalsa Aid and Hemkunt Foundation for being our shining armour in these darkest times.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: FRIENDS: The Iconic Peephole Door Frame Was A Broken Experiment All Along

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube