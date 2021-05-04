As the country is fighting against the second wave of COVID-19, Randeep Hooda teams up with NGO Khalsa Aid to provide oxygen concentrators to the needful people. The NGO has an aim to provide 700 concentrators to people who are fighting against the deadly virus. Randeep took to his social media, to inform his fans about this noble initiative and request them to donate.

Earlier also, Randeep Hooda had collaborated with Khalsa Aid, providing food in floods affected areas of Kerela, drought-affected areas of Maharashtra, and he has also been a part of the beach cleanup initiative.

Take a look at Randeep Hooda’s video and act to save a life.

Randeep Hooda has been an active voice and have always supported causes for the betterment of society. The actor has come ahead again.

