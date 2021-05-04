Out of all the things that Kangana Ranaut has been in the headlines for the past few months, her controversial comments on Twitter are the majority. While she was having a similar field day on the micro-blogging site, she was talking about the violence in West Bengal today. But turns out the tweets have gone down well with the bosses of the micro-blogging site who have suspended her handle.

Advertisement

If you aren’t in sync with what’s happening, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC defeated Narendra Modi’s BJP in the West Bengal elections with a huge margin. While the celebrations were still on, violence broke in the streets and allegedly TMC workers targeted BJP supporters and workers lynching, torturing and reported even r*ping women.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut was reacting to the same in her numerous tweets ever since the election results were announced. After the headlines about the violence made it to the mainstream, the actor began calling out the ones at fault as per her, and that wasn’t approved by the Twitter policies. Kangana has now reacted to the suspension through her reps. In the reaction she has said that the micro-blogging site has only proved her point by suspending her handle.

Kangana Ranaut said ,” Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately I have many platforms i can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering..”

Meanwhile, a police complaint has also been filed against Ranaut in a Kolkata police station. It says she has hurt sentiments of the people if West Bengal.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Likes A Tweet That Calls Sonu Sood A ‘Fraud’ Using Crisis To ‘Make Money’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube