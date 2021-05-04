Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is a lone wolf and her unapologetic self. There remain several debates about her calling out people and pulling them down but that hardly matters to her. We all know about her disliking for Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and the gang. But another expected one is former Manikarnika co-star, Sonu Sood. Read on for some latest updates!

Just a quick throwback before we get to the point, Kangana and Sonu were supposed to be a part of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Most of the parts of the film were directed by Krish until Ranaut took over. There have been multiple allegations that the actress ended up chopping parts of Sood along with Ankita Lokhande and other supporting actors.

Owing to it all, Sonu Sood even opted out of the film. There began a cold war with Kangana Ranaut. The Thalaivi actress is quite honest with her opinions. So, she even ended up liking a tweet against Sonu that called him ‘fraud’ in reference to his contribution towards COVID relief.

Sonu Sood has been endorsing a brand that provides oxygen concentrators since 2020. However, the machines are being sold for a whopping 2 lakh amid the crisis. A user pointed out the same and tweeted, “Such a fraud using a crisis to make money Oxygen concentrator Rs. 2 lakh.”

The tweet went viral in no time. Amongst 2700 people, fans were quick to notice that the list included Kangana Ranaut. The actress had liked the tweet against her former Manikarnika co-star.

Check out a screenshot of the same below:

We wonder what Sonu Sood has to say about it.

Previously, Kangana Ranaut had claimed that Sonu left Manikarnika because he didn’t want to work under a female director. The Happy New Year actor was quick to refute the claims.

