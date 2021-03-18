Just days before four states and a Union territory goes into assembly election, actor Arun Govil, who is well known for playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s hit television series Ramayan, has joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The actor came in the spotlight once again during nationwide coronavirus lockdown when the epic TV show was a rerun. As per reports, the show broke all previous records to become one of the most-watched entertainment shows worldwide.

As reported by News18, Arun Govil said while joining BJP, “Some people are not ready to understand. They have some sort of allergy. They have to understand that Lord Ram is our ideal. Why would you want to resist? This will be fatal for nation-building. This country belongs to Lord Ram.”

The 63-year-old actor-turned-politician will not be contesting the election but will be campaigning for the party in the upcoming elections. It seems the party is aiming for right-wing voters in the states where elections will be held starting March 27, as per the report.

Arun Govil’s induction into the party came on a day when BJP announced candidates for 148 out of 159 West Bengal Assembly seats that go to poll in the last four phases, fielding several actors and artistes.

Apart from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, the actor was also seen in several Hindi, Bhojpuri, Odia and Telugu films. While he has played a few supporting roles, he is remembered for his roles in mythological movies.

Interestingly, at the peak of his popularity in the 1980s, Govil supported Congress. His other co-stars like Arvind Trivedi and Deepika Chikhaliya who played the role of Raavan and Sita respectively were also given a ticket by BJP. Both of them are now MPs.

