We all know that the COVID vaccination drive has begun everywhere. In fact, many of you must have already got the vaccination till now. Under the GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccinations & Immunizations) vaccine alliance, India will be reportedly providing 45 million Coronavirus doses to the neighbouring country Pakistan. Now, how could Kangana Ranaut be quiet about this entire situation?

The actress, who speaks without any fear on almost everything happening around the world yet again, tweeted about India providing the vaccine to Pakistan. Keep scrolling further to know more.

The relationship between Indian and Pakistan have always been strained. Hence, after this announcement that India will provide vaccines to Pakistan, many views have been coming in on this bit of news. Even Kangana Ranaut did not waste any minute to share her opinion on this big news.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted in Hindi. The Manikarnika actress meant that PM Modi is saying that it (Pakistan) is a broken part of India, there will soon be BJP Government in Pakistan….Terrorists are not mine, but citizens are mine… Ha Ha Ha)”. Check out the tweet below:

मतलब मोदी जी कह रहे हैं की वो भी तो भारत का ही टूटा हुआ एक अंग है, वहाँ भी जल्द ही भाजपा की सरकार होगी….. आतंकी मेरे नहीं मगर अवाम तो मेरी ही है … हा हा हा

ज़बरदस्त … https://t.co/u9oOQCM7mC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 10, 2021

Earlier, she made a tweet talking about the political party and wrote, “Looking at the current situation in the country, it can be said that BJP is not a political party anymore it is a CULT and Narendra Modi is not just a leader anymore he is a RAGE.”

We must say that ever since Kangana Ranaut has made an entry into the social media world, she has never shied away from expressing her views and opinions about anything and everything. From Farmers’ Protest to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, she has shared her opinions fearlessly.

Workwise, Kangana is running on a very tight schedule. She has Thalaivi, Dhakaad and Tejas in the pipeline. What do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s tweet? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

