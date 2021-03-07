The war between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu just heated up on Saturday.

It all began when Taapsee took a jibe at the recent tax raid at her place, and stated that, considering she was quizzed about a bungalow she never owned in Paris and a five-crore receipt, she isn’t “so sasti anymore”. This was in reference to a comment made by actress Kangana’s sister Rangoli in the past saying Taapsee was “sasti” (cheap).

“You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist… your ring master Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori… government official’s report is out if you aren’t guilty go to court against them come clean on this … come on sasti,” tweeted Kangana Ranaut as a retort.

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet came after Taapsee Pannu wrote earlier in the day: “3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner 2. The ‘alleged’ receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S – ‘not so sasti’ anymore.”

The houses of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his partners from his production house Phantom Films as well as Taapsee were raided by the IT department earlier this week.

A search was also conducted on the premises of filmmaker Vikas Bahl, and executives of Kwan Talent management. There was a report that stated that income tax authorities found discrepancy and manipulation of income, running into crores.

