Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has been in the news for multiple reasons lately. The actress has been treating fans with glimpses of her life after the show. From lazying around on the couch to a reunion with Nikki Tamboli, everything is out there in the media. The beauty was seen travelling yesterday but it was her ‘arrogant’ behaviour that did not go down well with many.

Yesterday, a leading photographer shared a video of Rubina being papped at the Mumbai airport. She could be seen donning a beige colour jumpsuit with pink trainers. The Shakti actress was walking towards the entrance as the paparazzi tried to speak to her multiple times.

However, due to reasons unknown, Rubina Dilaik was in no mood to attend visitors. The actress kept walking without paying any heed to the paps. The videographer even asked her, “Rubina ji kya aap naraaz hai kya?” but there was no response from the other side.

Accompanying Rubina Dilaik was mostly her sister Jyotika Dilaik. Check out the video that is going viral below:

As soon as the video came to notice, netizens took to the comment section and slammed the Bigg Boss 14 winner for her attitude.

A user pointed out Rubina Dilaik’s Bigg Boss 14 win and wrote, “Trophée jeetne ke baad attitude aa gaya hai”

Another wrote, “aise celebs bhi hote hain aise logon ke piche ku bhagte ho aap log dafa karo aise arrogant aur attitude walon ko.. She doesn’t deserves trophy”

“ghamandi hain bhot attitude or She dont know How to react but Pyarse Jawab to deskti thi,” wrote a user.

Another pointed out, “Superiority Complex is damn high!”

“Kidhr leke jygi itna attitude,” commented another.

