The Nora Fatehi dance number “Dilbar” has touched the one billion mark on YouTube, making her the first African Arab female artist to achieve the feat. The super hit dance number features in the 2018 film “Satyamev Jayate”.

“‘Dilbar’ is an important song for a lot of people. It marked the beginning of a lot of careers and introduced me to the world!” said Nora.

Nora Fatehi‘s dance is filmed on a recreated version of an original song from the 1999 release “Sirf Tum”, which featured a superhit dance number by Sushmita Sen. The dance proved to be a turning point in Nora’s career, commencing a streak of chartbusters and successful hits.

An African Arab origin actress from Canada, Nora would go on to show her dancing skills in tracks such as “O saki saki”, “Ek toh kam zindagani”, “Garmi”, and “Naach meri rani” amongst others.

Talking about this achievement, Nora Fatehi said: “I am ecstatic and honoured as an artist representing India, Africa and the Middle East globally to hit such a milestone in my career.”

The actress will soon be seen in the film “Bhuj: The Pride Of India”.

