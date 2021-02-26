Nora Fatehi: "I Go Through A Lot Of Shit, I Don't Want That To Define Who I Am"

One of the best performers of the entertainment industry, Nora Fatehi earned her success and fame strictly owing to her hard work, talent, dedication and perseverance. While her achievements are out in the public domain, the struggle behind her success stays shadowed under her positive personality.

Opening up about her tussle with barriers she battled on her way to stardom, Nora Fatehi revealed having no one to lean on or uplift her growing up and in early adulthood both in Canada and in her initial days in India. Regarded as one of the most inspirational icons for the youth globally today, Nora Fatehi’s success story is a source of hope and positivity to millions across the globe.

On the top show of UAE, Nora Fatehi narrated her journey opening up about her past struggles as she found her self and made it big on her own without a hand to uplift her.

Knowing the hardships of suffering alone on the road to success, Nora Fatehi pledged to be a constant source of positivity in other’s lives and uplift people across the globe to achieve their dreams whatever that may be.

While everyone is surrounded by their troubles, Nora Fatehi believes in being the ray of hope and example to achieve one’s dreams beyond the limitations of one’s circumstances.

Nora said, “Although I go through a lot of shit myself, I don’t want that to define who I am, I don’t want that branding. I want to always try to uplift people because I didn’t have a lot of people uplifting me growing up. I don’t want to be that person for them. I might not even know you, you could be someone sitting in a faraway land from me, watching me, but if I am even 1% of the source of positivity, I can uplift you for even five minutes, I want to be that person. When I die, I want people to remember me like that”.

Hailing from a low-income background in Canada, Nora Fatehi broke the shackles to create a niche for herself not just in India but attained fame and appreciation across the globe. The self-made star has also been a self-trained performer, not just breaking but overcoming the barriers of language, geographical boundaries, cultures etc to carve a place for herself in the entertainment industry all around the world.

Owing to the incredible love of her fans, Nora Fatehi has emerged to be a global icon with a strong follower base in not just India, South Asia but also UAE, the middle east, Canada, Britain, Japan, Africa, leaving her mark all across the world.

Grateful for the love and support of her fans and followers, Nora Fatehi wishes to use her fame and platform to spark a change by inspiring people in order to make a global impact, using her story to guide others. She plans to use her platform and reach to make huge impacts globally in due time.

Basking in the success of her recent chartbuster ‘Chhor Denge’, Nora Fatehi had a phenomenal 2020 beginning with Street Dancer 3D to multiple hits like ‘Naach Meri Raani’.

Currently working on her upcoming film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, Nora Fatehi has established herself as a versatile performer and a true aspirational icon amongst the masses.

