Sushant Singh Rajput’s death rocked the nation last year. An investigation into his death led to other agencies like CBI, NCB, and NIA probing respective angle. During NCB’s investigation, actresses like Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Deepika Padukone’s statements were recorded.

For the unversed, the three actresses were summoned late last year and questioned by NCB for their alleged link to drugs. They were grilled for hours and their statement were recorded. Now the latest report shares an update regarding the same.

As per news agency PTI, statements recorded from Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Deepika Padukone will be a part of the charge sheet that was filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The development comes a day after NCB filed a charge sheet in connection to the drug case and Rajput’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother have been named among the accused.

Reportedly, the charge sheet included names of 33 accused and statements of 200 witnesses. The charge sheet contains more than 12,000 pages in hard copy and 50,000 pages in digital format, which have been submitted to the court by the drug probing agency.

Following this, Advocate Satish Maneshinde has issued a statement over the charge sheet filed by the NCB. The statement reads, “The 12000-page charge was expected. All efforts of NCB have been directed towards Rhea Chakraborty to somehow rope her in. The entire amount of “Narcotic Substances” “Recovered” against 33 Accused are nothing compared to what even a Constable in Mumbai Police or Narcotics Cell or the Airport Customs or other agencies recover from one raid or trap.”

The statement further read, “The entire NCB from top to bottom was engaged in unearthing drug angle in Bollywood… There’s hardly any material against any known faces who were paraded during the investigations, I wonder why? Either the allegations were false or Only God Knows the Truth. The charge sheet is a damp squib standing on the foundation of Inadmissible Evidence and Statements recorded under section 67 of the NDPS Act even after the Supreme Court Judgement in Toofan Singh Judgement… Without Rhea Chakraborty being Charged this case has no substance… The HC has found no prima facie material at the stage of Bail of alleged “ Financing “ Drugs Trade. We will have the Last Laugh.”

