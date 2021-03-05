Netflix’s latest show Bridgerton has gripped so many people all over the world with its romantic drama and hot scenes. While everyone is loving the onscreen chemistry between Rege-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor, it’s the male actor many girls are crushing on right now. His charm has surely left many females drooling.

While Rege is the current crush of many females out there, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi thinks he looks like him. Sharing a collage of both on Instagram, the Gully Boy actor asked, “Sacchi? 🤔”

Siddhant’s Instagram post has been flooded with comments from his followers. While some think that there’s truly an uncanny resemblance between both, others don’t agree.

What do you think about this?

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi recently started gearing up for his upcoming film Yudhra and gave fans a sneak-peek into his preparation for the role in an Instagram post.

The actor posted a video on Instagram Story where he is seen boxing with a punching bag. Later, he also posted a picture of himself, captioning it: “Manzil jitni upar hogi, Ghutne Utne phootengey. Thikaano pe ruk gaye agar… toh peeche waale lootengey. Isliye Chal Bhaag! #MyNotes #Yudhra.”

The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar, who made the Sridevi-starrer Mom in 2017. Siddhanth will be seen alongside Malavika Mohanan in Yudhra.

The handsome actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 which will have him along with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji & Sharvari Wagh. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2021. He is also working in Shakun Batra’s upcoming film alongside Deepika Padukone & Ananya Panday.

Coming to Bridgerton, the American romantic period drama has been renewed for season 2 by Netflix. The show is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels of the same name. Season two will resume production in spring 2021 in London. The next season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

The news of the second season was announced in sync with the theme of the show — through a letter by the show’s central character and narrator Lady Whistledown, voiced by Hollywood legend Julie Andrews.

