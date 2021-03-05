Bollywood award functions are starry events and Bollywood fans eagerly await them throughout the year. It is a well-known fact that the skits by the hosts or those presenting awards are scripted just like movies released in theatres and on OTT platforms.

Despite being scripted, sometimes celebrities and those present at the award shows lose their cool or get into awkward situations that are not panned at all. Here are a few instances where things got really messed up between celebrities at Bollywood award functions.

Ashutosh Gowarikar’s verbal fight with Sajid Khan

In 2009, Ashutosh Gowarikar won the Screen Awards for the Best Film of The Year for ‘Jodha Akbar’. After accepting the award, the ace director blasted Sajid Khan and expressed how the latter’s joke on his film insulted him and he felt ‘deeply hurt and ‘upset’. The filmmaker even asked Sajid to ‘shut up’ when the latter tried to speak.

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s fight with Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan

This is one of the most popular ones. It took place in 2004 where Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosting the 49th Filmfare Award. The two teased Neil asking him about his surname. To which, Neil Nitin Mukesh replied back saying, “That is an insult for me actually. It’s not right that… I think you haven’t seen my father sitting out here also. I think it is ridiculous on both of you all to ask a question like this. I personally find this as an insult. I think you guys just need to shut up ya.”

Shahid Kapoor’s verbal spat with Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan hosted the Filmfare Awards event in 2013. At that time the actor named five actors who are best known for their dancing in Bollywood. However, the Coolie No.1 actor failed to add Shahid Kapoor’s name to the list. Shahid who got offended had a little spat with Dhawan for not including his name but including the latter’s name to that list.

Salman Khan’s fight with Lyricist Mithoon

Back in 2013, singer-composer Mithoon won an award for his composition for ‘Aashiqui 2’ that starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. When the singer gave an acceptance speech, Salman who was hosting the event interrupted him and pointed out a piece of paper that was stuck to the composer’s backside. A war of words began and Mithoon said it was bound to happen as the evening is dull due to Khan’s long speeches. His response didn’t go down well with the Dabangg actor.

Kamal R Khan’s fight with Ali Asgar and Suresh Menon

Ali Asgar and Suresh Menon hosted Zee’s Golden Balti Award in 2011. During the event, the two-handed over a Lifetime Achievement Balti Award to KRK, who got really offended by this. He smashed the award and left the function.

