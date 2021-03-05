Hina Khan made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2019. The actress had broken the internet with her appearance on the prestigious red carpet. As much as her fans lauded the fact that she got such a big opportunity, there was an editor of a magazine who was not so happy with this. The editor went on to criticize the actress’ debut. But what stole the limelight was Salman Khan’s epic reaction to this entire controversy.

For the unversed, a magazine editor tried to mock Hina Khan for her Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance. He had said that “Cannes has become Chandivali.” Keep scrolling further to read Salman‘s reaction on the same.

Salman Khan was present at the song launch event of Bharat track Zinda, along with Katrina Kaif, Ali Abbas Zafar and others. During the press interactions after the song launch, a reporter asked the actor about the existing classicism and elitism in the industry, citing the incident when a magazine editor tried to mock Hina Khan for her Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance.

Salman Khan seemed unaware of the controversy that the comment had snowballed into. When he was told that the magazine editor had commented something to the effect of “Cannes has become Chandivali”, Bhaijaan had an epic reaction.

On getting to know about the incident, Salman sarcastically said, “This is very responsible of the editor to make a comment like that, so thoughtful,” and added, “I don’t understand – what did he want to say? Cannes is Chandivali or Chandivali is going to Cannes?”

Later, Salman Khan even asked if the editor has been trolled for his comment or Hina?

Hina Khan made her Cannes Film Festival debut on May 16. The actress was seen on the opening night, walking the red carpet in a heavily embellished Ziad Nakad gown that had extended flowy sleeves. While her fans and the entire Television fraternity were all praises for the actress, a certain editor of a popular film magazine took a dig at her debut.

The said editor shared a picture of Hina’s debut at Cannes 2019 red carpet and captioned it writing, “Cannes has suddenly become chandivali studious kya?” The comment did not go down well with the Indian TV celebs as well as a few in the film fraternity. Many actors slammed the editor for mocking her. Later, the editor had to apologize to Hina.

