At present, all three Khans- Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, are good friends of each other. But a few years back, there was a time when everything wasn’t well. No, we aren’t talking of Salman and SRK row, but one that got triggered after Aamir’s hilarious dig through a blog.

Much before SRK’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Aamir’s Ghajini had released in 2008, the Lagaan actor had made a nasty yet hilarious remark on SRK. On his blog, Aamir had written, “I’m sitting under a tree, on the edge of a valley, approximately 5000 feet above sea level… Ammi, Ira and Junaid are by my side and we are in the middle of one of our favourite board games. Shahrukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more can I ask for?”

This was unexpected and shocking for fans of both the stars as Aamir Khan is known for keeping a distance from such controversial remarks. Expectedly, SRK’s fans were irked. Even Shah Rukh Khan had said that he isn’t happy with Aamir’s statement and added, his kids are no longer fans of the Ghajini actor.

After a lot of reports of the cold war between both actors, it was Rajat Sharma’s popular show, Aap Ki Adalat, where Aamir Khan broke his silence. He said that he never uttered a word against Shah Rukh Khan in the last 20 years. He clarified that he and his wife, Kiran Rao, had purchased a house in Panchgani. A caretaker couple used to stay there and they had a dog named Shah Rukh. He even added that he never intended to make such derogatory remarks on SRK.

Closing the chapter, Aamir Khan had even made an unconditional apology to SRK and his family.

