Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal bounced back to headlines after years but not for a good reason. The actor is embroiled with controversy after his ex-girlfriend accused him of s*xual assault. She alleged that the actor forced himself upon her post she rejected him after two months of dating. Turns put Mittal is now opening up about the same.

As per reports, Madhur Mittal met the set woman on social media, and the two started seeing each other. After dating for two months she decided to call it off. Mittal who was then shooting in Jaipur was allegedly furious and couldn’t take the rejection. After landing in Mumbai, he straight away went to her Bandra residence and tried to force himself on her.

Now as per a report in The Bombay Times, Madhur Mittal has released a statement. In that, he has dismissed all the allegations and called them untrue. He says these are rumours and have severely damaged his image. And that it is costing his job.

Madhur Mittal said, “Getting to learn about things which are untrue is extremely disturbing. There have been WhatsApp messages filled with stories that are assassinating my character. These are being forwarded for weeks in casting directors’ groups denying me work. I’m the only earning member of my family since the age of seven and all these reports in the media are affecting me, my family and my career in more ways than you can imagine.”

Madhur Mittal is requesting everyone to not jump to the conclusion, as he said, “I urge everyone to not jump to conclusions about me through these one-sided reports in the media. I have faith in the law and the actual truth shall be out soon.”

Earlier talking to the same daily, a source close to Madhur Mittal’s ex-girlfriend said, “The two had common friends, after which he added her on social media. They got close and he asked her out. They were seeing each other for two months. They parted ways and Madhur couldn’t deal with the breakup. He was shooting in Jaipur. Livid, he landed in Mumbai and entered her Bandra residence on February 13th. Unable to take rejection, he tried to force himself on her. He tried to see her again on the 15th, but the girl’s lawyer Niranjani Shetty asked him to leave the premises, and he complied.”

