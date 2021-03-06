Excitement and greetings are galore for Deepika Padukone, as the actress gets lauded, for her contribution to the cinema and for partaking in philanthropic efforts in the Variety International Women’s Impact Report of 2021. The actress is also one of the only two Indians to have graced the list.

Deepika took to her social media to share the same news as she wrote, “Humbled & Honoured to be featured in Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report 2021!🙏🏽

@variety”

Over the years, Deepika Padukone has made her voice heard, which has created a global impact, be it with her movies choices or her foundation ‘Live Laugh Love’, via which she began the dialogue around mental health back in 2015. The actress has been acknowledged for her work in movies like ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Chhapaak’ which brought in weaves of changes in the societal thinking.

Introducing the actress, Variety wrote, “Bollywood star Padukone produced and starred in “Chhapaak,” a social drama about the survivor of an acid attack that was released early last year. It was a changeup following from the 2018 period blockbuster “Padmaavat,” in which she plays Queen Padmavati.

Talking to the publication about her journey, Deepika said, “Fortunately, I’ve never had to make decisions based on the budget of a film or for various other reasons. It also depends on where I am emotionally in my life. A lot of my choices are dictated by that.”

Being one of the most loved and revered actors of the industry, Deepika Padukone has always made the country proud in some way or the other. Be it her sartorial, philanthropic or movie choices, the actress’ steps are considered one of the most sought after. Over the last 14 years since her debut, Deepika has emerged as one of the most bankable faces globally.

From featuring on such a revered global list to becoming the most valued actress according to the report by Duff and Phelps, Deepika has raised the bar only higher.

The report honoured 50 women across the globe for their impact on their respective fields. The recognition came in time to mark International Women’s Day which fell on March 08.

