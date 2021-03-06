Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master has completed its glorious 50 days in theatres. Despite its premature release on OTT, the film managed to shine on big screens to bring a huge total on board. So, how much did it earn after spending 50 days in theatres? Let’s take a look.

For the unversed, Master released on 13th January 2021. It completed a 50-day theatrical run on 3rd March. As per trade estimates, the film has earned 263 crores globally and 217 crores from India. Speaking of the lion chunk, Tamil Nadu has alone brought around 146 crores for the film.

Speaking more specifically, Kerala has done a business of 13.50 crores. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film has made around 31 crores. Karnataka has reportedly earned 18-19 crores.

Meanwhile, reports had it that Thalapathy Vijay had been paid a hefty sum for the film and none other than its producer, Xavier Britto, confirmed the same while speaking to Film Companion. He shared that Vijay is like a diamond and for that, you have shed a heavy sum.

In a chat, Master producer Xavier Britto said, “Mr Thalapthy Vijay agreed to a certain salary, and it was paid. That’s it. I never went back to him for any negotiation. My relationship with him has been very professional from the start. We were very clear about what we were going to do. Today Mr Vijay one of the most saleable heroes. You pay a different price for silver, gold, and diamond. The value differs. So naturally, for a diamond, you have to pay a very high price. And, the more you retain it, the more value it holds.”

