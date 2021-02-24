Vijay Sethupathi holds a special place in South Cinema. The talented actor enjoys a huge fan following but after the release of Master, he has reached a massive set of audience altogether.

Soon after the super success of Master, it was revealed that Sethupathi along with Katrina Kaif will be doing a Bollywood film. Although the details about the Sriram Raghavan directed thriller wasn’t revealed at that time, the news was indeed a big one for fans as well as the trade.

Now as per the latest development, the Vijay Sethupathi & Katrina Kaif starter may have just got its title. Reportedly, the upcoming 90-minute edge of the seat thriller has been titled Merry Christmas. Now that’s an interesting title for sure!

Furthermore, the film is slated to go on floors in April. Inspired by a short-film, Merry Christmas is set in Pune. Say what?

Earlier talking about the film, a source told Pinkvilla, “It’s yet another film from Sriram that would keep the viewers on the edge of their seat, and this time around, he is planning it as a straight 90-minute film. In-fact, the story is written in a way that it does not even warrant an interval. It’s going to follow a fast-paced pattern of storytelling, that Sriram is synonymous with, and there won’t be any breaks in between.”

The source also revealed that Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif starrer will be shot in 30-days in real locations in Pune and some parts of Mumbai.

“It’s going to be a well-planned schedule with maximum edit work done in the script itself. While many filmmakers prefer to have prolonged schedule with excessive stock footage, with Sriram, what he shoots is what will translate on the screen. He is being sure on the stuff he wants to film with the leading pair, more so in the covid times, to avoid being outdoors for a longer period,” the source added.

